“BTS: Yet to Come” will be available globally – in 240 countries — via Prime Video beginning Nov. 9.

The film will feature a performance by the K-pop superstar group from last October in Busan, South Korea. Held at the Asiad Main Stadium, the concert played to around 50,000 people and was part of Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid. BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

The concert film, produced by HYBE, CJ 4DPlex, and Trafalgar Releasing, will include 19 performances of their hit tracks. Among the songs are “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “RUN,” “MIC Drop,” “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” and more. The performance also included speeches and copious fireworks. The aim is to give Prime Video subscribers a concert-like experience.

BTS ‘Yet to Come’ music video

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video,” Prime Video Southeast Asia director David Simonsen said.

“We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet to Come. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”

“BTS: Permission to Dance” played for a single-day theatrical engagement on March 11, 2022. It netted $6.8 million in North America and $32 million worldwide from that single showing. The streaming deal comes on the heels of both Taylor Swift and Beyonce Knowles taking their concert movies straight to AMC for theatrical distribution. “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” nabbed $123.5 million in global grosses last weekend. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” will debut theatrically on Dec. 1.