Emma Stone Sings Along to Chappell Roan in New ‘Bugonia’ Trailer

“Bugonia” is nearly here.

The latest feature from oddball auteur Yorgos Lanthimos and his frequent collaborator Emma Stone premieres at the Venice Film Festival today, before opening in a limited engagement on Oct. 24 and going wide on Oct. 31. And you can get a new look at the movie, which also stars Jesse Plemons, via a just-released trailer. Watch it above.

In “Bugonia,” whose script by Will Tracy is based on the 2003 South Korean comedy “Save the Green Planet” from writer/director Jang Joon-hwan, Plemons plays a conspiracy theorist and beekeeper who kidnaps Stone’s powerful CEO, convinced that she is an alien intent on ruining our world. Aidan Delbis plays Plemons’ partner in crime, with Alicia Silverstone and comedian Stavros Halkias in supporting roles.

The trailer is pure Lanthimos, with Stone belting out Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” and having her head shaved, because of course, with Plemons acting wonderfully twitchy. As with Lanthimos projects, “Bugonia” will undoubtedly mix genres and tones, to create a singular experience audiences can always expect from his work.

Lanthimos and Stone last collaborated on 2024’s bizarro anthology film “Kinds of Kindness” and before that on 2023’s “Poor Things,” which was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won Stone her second Oscar for Best Actress. They also worked on “The Favourite” together and recently shot a music video for “Bugonia” composer Jerskin Fendrix’s song “Beth’s Farm.”