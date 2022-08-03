Bullet Train

‘Bullet Train’ Expected to Be the Final Movie This Summer to Exceed $15 Million Box Office Opening

by | August 3, 2022 @ 8:30 AM

Sony’s R-rated action comedy starring Brad Pitt is projected to lead the charts with a $26 million-plus opening

The first weekend of August will see the release of Sony/Columbia’s R-rated action comedy “Bullet Train” in what will be the final major release period for the summer box office.

After this weekend, none of the remaining major studio releases, which include the Idris Elba thriller “Beast,” are projected to earn opening weekends of more than $15 million. “Bullet Train,” which features an ensemble cast led by Brad Pitt, is expected to top the charts this weekend with an opening of at least $26 million, though most independent and analyst projections expect an opening of around $30 million from 4,300 screens.

With an irreverent, gory tone reminiscent of the “Deadpool” films — in good part because “Deadpool 2” filmmaker David Leitch is directing — “Bullet Train” stars Pitt as Ladybug, an assassin summoned to a Japanese bullet train bound for Kyoto for what should be a simple theft of a briefcase. Instead, Ladybug ends up falling into a deadly conflict with other assassins, all seemingly bound by fate.

Jeremy Fuster

jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

