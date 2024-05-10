Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd is suggesting a dating future that sounds oddly similar to an episode of “Black Mirror.” In an interview with Bloomberg, Herd said that AI might start dating other’s AI to weed people out and recommend matches.

“You could in the near future be talking to your AI dating concierge and you could share your insecurities: ‘I just came out of a relationship,’ ‘I have commitment issues,’” Herd said on Thursday. “It could help you train yourself into a better way of thinking about yourself. And then it could give you productive tips for communicating with other people.”

“If you want to get really out there, there’s a world where your dating concierge could go and date for you with other dating concierge. Then you don’t have to talk to 600 people,” she continued.

The comment earned her laughs from the Bloomberg Live audience, but comments on the Internet immediately likened the idea to a Season 4 episode of “Black Mirror” titled “Hang the DJ.” In that episode, people date through a program called “The System” that uses AI to determine what a “perfect match” would be and can even figure out how long a relationship will last. Two participants who have a great first date learn after they’re only supposed to be together for 12 hours and begin to question the accuracy of The System.

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd says the future of dating is having your AI date other people's AI and recommend the best matches for you to meet pic.twitter.com/9GEEvpuiKZ — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) May 10, 2024

“It’s awesome how AI has made it so we don’t have to do things like make art or go on fun dates so that we have time to do more things like fixing a sink or folding laundry,” writer/producer Luke Barnett responded.

“People would do anything these days just to avoid responsibility of actually connecting with a human being,” another user said.

Watch the full discussion between Herd and Bloomberg’s Emily Chang, below: