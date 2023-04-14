Pete Davidson shows off his dance moves, including a mean tango, in the first official trailer for his new series, “Bupkis,” in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself. The Peacock series debuts on May 4.

The trailer also features the comedian jumping into a grave and taking a high-speed joy ride with Bobby Cannavale. And screaming, lots of screaming.

“You run around like a kid and you’re not a kid anymore, you’re a man,” says Joe Pesci, who plays his grandfather, while Edie Falco, who plays his mother, tells him it’s not easy being his mom. His therapist (played by Charlie Day) also tells ‘”Bupkis” Pete, “You don’t exactly lead a quiet life.”

There are appearances from Ray Romano, Jon Stewart and Tracy Morgan… and, for some reason, Al Gore throwing up a Wu Tang hand gesture.

The former “SNL” star shared a more blue version of the trailer yesterday, in which Romano asks Davidson about if the rumors about his, er, appeal to women like ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian are true.

Other guest stars for the Peacock series include La La Anthony, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Steve Buscemi, Charlamagne Tha God, Philip Ettinger, Brad Garrett, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Kenan Thompson, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Chase Sui Wonders

Davidson writes and executive produces the series with Judah Miller, who serves as showrunner. Lorne Michaels, via Broadway Video, Andrew Singer and Erin David executive produce for Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.