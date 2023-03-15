Tony Shalhoub and a number of original “Monk” cast members are reuniting for the Peacock original movie “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” Peacock announced on Wednesday.

Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, Melora Hardin and Hector Elizondo will reunite with Shalhoub, who is also an executive producer. The movie also reunites the original creative team, including creator, executive producer and writer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman and executive producer/director Randy Zisk.

The obsessive-compulsive character’s last case involves his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist who is preparing for her wedding. Molly was played by Alona Tal on the original series, which ran from 2002 to 2009.

“When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new “Monk” case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again,” said Michael Sluchan, EVP of Movies, Kids, Daytime at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we’re overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences.”

“New and returning fans of “Monk” will love how this creative team was able to preserve all that we admire about Adrian “Monk” while bringing him into the present,” said Beatrice Springborn, President of UCP, The studio behind the movie is UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. “We can’t wait for Peacock viewers to experience this fresh, fun and imaginative film.”

“Monk” won a total of eight Primetime Emmys, one Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Shalhoub was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for eight consecutive years and won in 2003, 2005 and 2006.

The cast previously reunited for 2020’s “The At-Home Variety Show,” in which the characters were coping with the pandemic.