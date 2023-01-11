C-SPAN-Matt-Gaetz-Kevin-McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy shared a tense confrontation with Rep. Matt Gaetz during the House speaker election (C-SPAN)

C-SPAN’s Intimate Coverage of House Speaker Chaos Shows How More Access Can ‘Humanize’ Politics

by | January 11, 2023 @ 12:29 PM

The government-run feed C-SPAN normally shows doesn’t capture the reactions, squabbles and off-podium drama we get when network cameras are in the House

The House’s struggle through 15 rounds of voting to elect Kevin McCarthy, the longest Speaker contest in over 164 years, gave C-SPAN unprecedented access to the House chamber, where its cameras caught everything from the California congressman’s tense confrontation with Rep. Matt Gaetz to Democratic Rep. Katie Porter reading “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F-ck.”

That level of human drama, not normally caught on government-controlled cameras that make up most of C-SPAN’s feed, could engage audiences and “humanize” politics if the network’s request for full-time House access is granted, media experts agree.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

c-span

C-SPAN Calls on Kevin McCarthy for ‘Transparency’ and Greater Access to Cover House Floor Proceedings 
steve scully C-SPAN

C-SPAN Political Editor Steve Scully to Exit After Last Fall’s Twitter Hack Lie
Steve Scully C-SPAN

C-SPAN’s Steve Scully Suspended After He Admits to Lying About Twitter Hack
how to watch amy coney barrett confirmation hearings live

How to Watch the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Live
Steve Scully C-SPAN

Debate Moderator Steve Scully Says His Twitter Account Was Hacked Amid ‘Never Trumper’ Claims
how to stream ruth bader ginsburg rbg capitol memorial

How to Watch Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Friday Memorial Service At the Capitol Live
Boris Epshteyn

Boris Epshteyn Unloads on C-SPAN After Feeling Threatened by Anti-Trump Caller (Video)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Breaks C-SPAN Twitter Video Records With Floor Speech

How to Stream the Supreme Court Oral Arguments on Trump’s Financial Records
iowa caucus democratic candidates

How to Watch and Stream the New Hampshire Primary Results as They Come Out
House Judiciary Committee Holds First Impeachment Inquiry Hearing

Watch Trump Impeachment Hearings With Democratic and Republican Lawyers (Video)