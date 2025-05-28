CAA Taps Brent Weinstein to Oversee Digital Media, Podcast and Games Businesses

Creative Artists Agency has hired Brent Weinstein to oversee several of its divisions — including digital media, podcasts, games, talent business ventures and speakers.

He will also be involved in the agency’s M&A and investment activities, with a specific focus on the strategies for the businesses he oversees. Additionally, he will co-manage CAA’s Intell data team.

“CAA sits uniquely and powerfully at the intersection of entertainment, sports, culture and technology, with a global reputation for excellence and an unmatched understanding of where audiences and consumers are heading,” Weinstein said in a Wednesday statement. “It’s an honor to become part of CAA and its incredible culture, and to work alongside some of the most creative and pioneering agents and executives in the industry, as we collectively work to create new opportunities for the world’s leading creators and companies.”

Weinstein most recently served as Candle Media’s chief development officer since 2022, leading the company’s corporate and business development efforts — including partnerships with Hello Sunshine and Moonbug.

Before that, he spent over two decades at United Talent Agency, where he helped build and lead the agency’s digital talent, podcasting, ventures, live events, heartland and emerging platforms businesses. He would go on to become UTA’s first-ever chief innovation officer and co-managed its insights and news divisions, helped drive strategy and operations for its global music and speakers businesses and played a key role in the agency’s M&A initiatives.

“CAA is relentlessly focused on being the most deeply resourced, knowledgeable and innovative advocate for its clients across all areas,” CAA President Jim Burtson added. “Brent’s shared passion for client service as an exceptional agent, and his tremendous track record as a creative business builder and senior leader, make him an outstanding match for us as we continue to execute on our ambitious vision. His deep understanding of the rapidly growing marketplace of opportunities for talent will be invaluable as we build upon the ongoing success of the areas he will oversee.”

CAA’s podcast business is currently led by Josh Lindgren, while its Digital Media group is led by David Freeman and its games department is led by Derek Douglas. The CAA speakers division is led by Peter Jacobs and the talent business ventures business is led by Toby Borg. André Vargas leads the work of CAA’s data team and its in-house data and analytics platform, CAA Intell.