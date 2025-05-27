AMC Networks Promotes Olivia Dupuis to EVP of Publicity

AMC Networks has promoted Olivia Dupuis to executive vice president of publicity.

In her new role, Dupuis will lead consumer publicity and talent relations for AMC’s cable network and AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, We TV and film distributors Independent Film Company and RLJE Films.

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of a company that continues to deliver some of the most compelling and culturally relevant storytelling in television and film,” Dupuis said in a statement. “It’s been a privilege to help shape the voice and visibility of these iconic franchises and brands, and I’m excited to lead our talented team as we champion the next generation of bold, ambitious

programming.”

Dupuis will be based in New York, working alongside corporate communications executive vice president Jim Maiella and continuing to report to AMC Networks chief communications officer Georgia Juvelis.

She first joined AMC Networks, formerly known as Rainbow Media, as director of its corporate comms division in 2007. She then moved to the consumer public relations team at AMC, where she was part of press campaigns for series including “Mad Men,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Walking Dead,” “Better Call Saul,” “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Preacher.” For AMC and AMC+, she continues to lead press campaigns for AMC Networks’ expanding and popular franchise series within the Walking Dead Universe and Anne Rice Immortal Universe.

“Olivia is a tremendous leader and gifted strategist who has been critical to helping cement AMC Networks’ reputation as a premier destination for groundbreaking television and film,” Juvelis said. “I’m thrilled for her to lead a dynamic team responsible for driving attention and acclaim for our high-quality series and films, while also serving as a trusted partner to our incredible

creative talent.”

Prior to AMC Networks, Dupuis was a director of public relations at Goodman Media International, where she represented clients across television, publishing and media industries, including PBS, Hearst, Time Inc., the TV Academy, Sirius/XM Radio and Scholastic. She began her publicity career working across various PBS original series, documentaries and news programming from producers such as Bill Moyers and Ken Burns, among others.