CAA will undergo a centralization effort as the global TV division shifts to be based in the U.S. and U.K., TheWrap has learned.

The agency will consolidate the team to the two countries, according to an individual with knowledge of the move, and will continue to operate in other territories. The news comes just weeks after the agency underwent a round of layoffs impacting less than 20 employees across multiple departments in March, including agents Carter Cohn, Chris Horsman and Ross Weiner.

There are no further layoffs associated with the centralization, according to the individual.

As part of the move, top global TV agent Pete Stone, who is currently based in Stockholm, will relocate to London. Additional details regarding the centralization are not yet final. A representative for CAA declined to comment.

As non-English TV series made a splash in recent years, as seen in Netflix’s “Squid Game” — whose creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is repped by the agency — and “Money Heist,” the agency had invested in hiring international TV agents. Amid the move to the U.S. and London, CAA previously said it maintains its commitment to catering to non-U.S. markets.

Additionally, CAA cut about 60 staffers from their roles in August 2023, which affected workers across the IT, TV lit and music departments. Those layoffs were said not to the summer’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and instead were prompted by an in-house look at staffing that began prior to the labor dispute’s onset in May.

Last October, François-Henri Pinault’s Artémis closed their agreement for the investment company to take a majority stake in the entertainment and sports agency, which employs about 3,400 staffers.

Deadline first reported the news of the centralization.