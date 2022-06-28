caa icm

CAA ICM acquisition (Getty Images)

Inside CAA’s $750 Million ICM Acquisition: What the Supersize Hollywood Agency Gains (and What ICM Loses)

by | June 28, 2022 @ 10:26 AM

Many veteran agents within ICM’s branding, independent film and unscripted TV departments have exited or won’t transition over

With the dust settled and CAA finally closing its $750 million deal to acquire ICM Partners on Tuesday after a wait of nearly 10 months, a picture is becoming clear of just how much CAA is gaining from its acquisition — and how much of ICM is being left behind.

Entire ICM departments will be significantly shaved or eliminated as part of the acquisition, including branding, independent film, unscripted TV and a solid chunk of the music department — with a total of 105 staffers expected to be pink-slipped, all from ICM. Exiting agents include the head of ICM’s unscripted TV department Michael Kagan and independent and international film head Jessica Lacy, insiders said.

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

caa icm

CAA Completes ICM Acquisition in $750 Million Deal

YouTube Commands Two Thirds of the Video Ad Market – for Now | Charts
top gun: maverick

How ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Broke All the Rules to Become a $1 Billion Box Office Hit
Jason Blum Office With a View Blumhouse

‘The Black Phone’ Producer Jason Blum Laments Rising Film Budgets: ‘I Don’t Think It’s Good for Business’

Apple TV+ Can Boast a Higher Hit Rate Than Netflix Despite Fewer Shows | Charts
Stanley Cup Finals TV Ratings

Ratings: Stanley Cup Game 4 Scores Top Spot Wednesday
jason blum black phone

Jason Blum on How ‘The Black Phone’ Will Test Box Office for Original Horror Movies

Netflix’s ‘First Kill’ Stakes Its Claim on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

Could Netflix Rush a Roku Acquisition to Tap the $9 Billion Midterm Election Ad Market?
Elvis The Black Phone

Can ‘Elvis’ or ‘The Black Phone’ Break Through in This Blockbuster-Heavy Box Office Season?
CAA logo

CAA Promotes 6 From Trainee Program to Agent Ranks