CAA Taps John Storey as Chief Financial Officer

Creative Artists Agency has appointed Asurion executive John Storey as the agency’s new chief financial officer.

“CAA is as admired for its market-leading position and innovation in the industry as it is for its uniquely powerful culture of collaboration and connection in service of its clients,” Storey said in a Wednesday statement. “The company is clear in its vision to create limitless opportunities for its clients and employees, and I look forward to playing a role in CAA’s continued growth to help ensure that vision.”

Storey has worked at the technology and protection support firm for 19 years, serving in various corporate development, strategy and financial roles, including as its CFO for five years. He most recently served as Asurion’s president of finance and operations. Prior to Asurion, Storey worked as a research analyst for a public equities hedge fund and as an investment banker with Robertson Stephens and Alex. Brown & Sons.

“As CAA executes on its vision to best serve our clients by expanding into new business areas and international territories, we are excited to welcome John to our team,” CAA president Jim Burtson added. “John is a proven leader with an exceptional track record of strategic planning and operational improvement. His accomplishments in building for growth match well with our ambitious goals.”

Storey replaces Carol Sawdye, who has served as the agency’s CFO since 2021. Prior to CAA, Sawdye served as vice chairman and CFO and global chief operating officer at PwC, executive vice president and CFO at the NBA and chief operating officer of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.