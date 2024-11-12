UTA News Co-Heads Urge Media Vets to Be ‘Multi-Platform’ to Survive Shifting Landscape

It’s no secret that the journalism industry is caught in the midst of a shifting media landscape, whether that be television audiences moving from traditional linear to streaming platforms, salary reductions and layoffs due to belt-tightening across the major corporations or the emergence of new technologies like artificial intelligence.

And for high-profile journalists like Norah O’Donnell, David Muir and Jake Tapper, the ones helping them navigate all of that during this period of transition is United Talent Agency’s co-heads of news Marc Paskin and Ryan Hayden. The pair, who spoke to TheWrap in their first joint interview since being appointed to their current roles in April, said the key advice they’re giving clients to weather all the changes is to make themselves indispensable by being “multi-platform.”