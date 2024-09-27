Producer Sam Pressman Believes Public Investment and AI Have a Place in Indie Filmmaking’s Future

Sam Pressman has a vision for the production company founded decades ago by his famed producer father, Edward, and it involves opening it up to the people.

Earlier this month at the Toronto International Film Festival, Pressman Film announced the launch of a new development slate raise that will allow the public to directly invest in a wide range of upcoming projects from the company through the Web3 finance platform Republic.

“There have been a number of movies that have attempted to create a network of investors in a public offering, but to have it be a slate of projects, in our minds, allows for there to be many touch points,” Pressman told TheWrap in this week’s “Office