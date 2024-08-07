Black O&O Cable Channel TV One Isn’t Straying From Its 20-Year Mission to Be ‘for Us by Us,’ President Says

Office With a View: Michelle L. Rice shares the importance of Black ownership in media and how TV One is a “pipeline” for upstart talent

TVOne president Michelle L. Rice (Credit: TVOne/Chris Smith for TheWrap)

When TV One launched in January 2004, it settled itself comfortably as a new option for Black, adult audiences within the deserted basic cable market that catered to Black content, where successful networks like BET ruled.

Now 20 years later, TV One has expanded with fresh verticals like its Black woman-driven network Cleo TV while captivating audiences with addictive shows like”Raising Fame.” Network president Michelle L. Rice has been there literally since the beginning, and she maintains that TV One’s mission to remain Black-owned and independent won’t waver despite the hurdles that come with it.

“We want to stay an independent and Black-owned voice.

