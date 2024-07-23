CreativeChaos Finds Its Cool in the ‘Socially Provocative’

Since its founding in 2010, production company CreativeChaos vmg locked real-world issues in its crosshairs and made award-winning feature documentaries and series that, in the words of cofounder Ilan Arboleda, are “socially provocative” and “move the dial of conversation.”

Along with cofounder and filmmaker Tom Donahue and their late creative partner Steve Edwards, CreativeChaos’ “Casting By” (2012), “Thank You for Your Service” (2015), “This Changes Everything” (2018), “Dean Martin: King of Cool” (2021) and more have framed recent history in dialogue with current events in ways that led to tangible reform.

“We’ve had films that have changed laws, have created new laws; we’ve changed the industry.