CreativeChaos Finds Its Cool in the ‘Socially Provocative’

Office With a View

Office With a View: Paramount+’s stranger than fiction “Mafia Spies” is Ilan Arboleda and Tom Donahue’s latest doc to “move the dial”

Ilan Arboleda and Tom Donahue of CreativeChaos
Ilan Arboleda and Tom Donahue of CreativeChaos (Credit: Getty Images/Chris Smith for TheWrap)

Since its founding in 2010, production company CreativeChaos vmg locked real-world issues in its crosshairs and made award-winning feature documentaries and series that, in the words of cofounder Ilan Arboleda, are “socially provocative” and “move the dial of conversation.”

Along with cofounder and filmmaker Tom Donahue and their late creative partner Steve Edwards, CreativeChaos’ “Casting By” (2012), “Thank You for Your Service” (2015), “This Changes Everything” (2018), “Dean Martin: King of Cool” (2021) and more have framed recent history in dialogue with current events in ways that led to tangible reform.

“We’ve had films that have changed laws, have created new laws; we’ve changed the industry.

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.