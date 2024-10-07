Monkeypaw President Win Rosenfeld Predicts a ‘Real Evolution’ in Genre Entertainment Away From ‘Endless Sequels’

Office With a View

Office With a View: From “Nope” to “Scare Tactics,” the genre hitmaker tells TheWrap why his Jordan Peele-founded company worships “at the altar of story”

Win Rosenfeld
Win Rosenfeld (Credit: Kwaku Alston/Chris Smith for TheWrap)

At first glance, a revival of the prank show “Scare Tactics” seems like an odd fit for Monkeypaw, the production company founded by Jordan Peele and behind such blockbuster hits like “Nope” and “Monkey Man.” But the more you dive into USA Network’s new project, the more the reality series makes sense for one of the more ambitious, meticulous and genre-bending companies in Hollywood.

Created by Scott Hallock and Kevin Healey, the original “Scare Tactics” premiered on Syfy in 2003. The series follows a simple premise: Each episode chronicles a group of “victims” who have been placed in a horrific situation made real by Hollywood magic and trained actors.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.