Monkeypaw President Win Rosenfeld Predicts a ‘Real Evolution’ in Genre Entertainment Away From ‘Endless Sequels’

At first glance, a revival of the prank show “Scare Tactics” seems like an odd fit for Monkeypaw, the production company founded by Jordan Peele and behind such blockbuster hits like “Nope” and “Monkey Man.” But the more you dive into USA Network’s new project, the more the reality series makes sense for one of the more ambitious, meticulous and genre-bending companies in Hollywood.

Created by Scott Hallock and Kevin Healey, the original “Scare Tactics” premiered on Syfy in 2003. The series follows a simple premise: Each episode chronicles a group of “victims” who have been placed in a horrific situation made real by Hollywood magic and trained actors.