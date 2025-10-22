CAA Names Sarah Schweitzman Co-Head of CAA Media Finance

Sarah Schweitzman has been named Co-Head of CAA Media Finance, the agency announced on Wednesday.

An eight-year CAA veteran, she will work alongside Roeg Sutherland to lead the department’s continued work in the packaging and representation of independently financed film, television, and digital content.

“Sarah and I have worked together in various capacities over the years. She is brilliant and has impeccable taste. I have always admired her creativity and fierce advocacy for artist,” Sutherland said in a statement. “When she joined us nearly a decade ago, she fit right in and immediately became an essential member of our CAA team. I could not be prouder or more excited to see her step into this new role.”

Schweitzman has been involved in the sales and financing of such recent films as “Bugonia,” “Conclave,” “Hit Man,” “CODA,” “My Old Ass,” “Challengers,” “The Holdovers,” “The Last Showgirl,” and “May December,” among others. She also represents filmmakers, helping to package, source financing for, and/or sell distribution rights to their films, including Academy Award-nominee Nadine Labaki (“Capernaum”); Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”); Pamela Adlon (“Babes,” “Better Things”); Rebecca Zlotowski (upcoming “A Private Life”); Dakota Johnson’s TeaTime Pictures (“Daddio”); Academy Award-nominee Ladj Ly (“Les Misérables”); and Karim Aïnouz (“Firebrand”); among others.

Schweitzman began her career as an assistant at CAA and rejoined the agency in 2017 as an agent after working for Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout. She previously held executive positions at 21st Century Fox and Vendôme Pictures, where she worked on such films as “Source Code,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” “Spy,” and “The Greatest Showman.”