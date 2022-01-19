CAA to Move Headquarters to New Century City Spot by 2026

CAA has signed a lease to relocate its headquarters to a new location being built in Century City by 2026.

The new headquarters will be located at Century City Center Tower, a 37-story commercial tower being built by JMB Realty and located across from CAA’s current headquarters on Constellation Blvd in Los Angeles’ Century City neighborhood. An aerial rendering of the building is displayed above.

The building located at 1950 Avenue of the Stars is designed by Johnson Fain and will feature two acres of gardens and courtyards, and it will achieve LEED Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council as one of the most environmentally sustainable buildings in Los Angeles.

CAA’s headquarters specifically will occupy a “building-within-a-building” and have its own entrance, lobby, parking area, as well as dining, event spaces and other amenities. The new headquarters are designed by Bjarke Ingels Group.

“Today’s news underscores the energy and momentum of CAA and the tremendous growth we’re experiencing across our businesses,” CAA co-chairman Richard Lovett said. “We’re designing a home for the future here in Los Angeles that captures the imagination, inspiration and creativity that’s fundamental to the work we do, and that continues to drive our success for clients. We’re guided by our focus on personal connection, a deeply rooted culture of collaboration, and a desire to create the most welcoming and exciting environmentfor our employees, clients and the creative community.”

“We are delighted that CAA will be opening its beautiful new headquarters in Century City Center, a landmark commercial destination that will deliver a next-generation work environment to meet the evolving needs of office users,” Patrick Meara, chief operating officer of JMB Realty, said. “We are grateful to CAA for the collaboration and vision enabling this announcement, underscoring CAA’s strong and enduring commitment to the City of Los Angeles.”

CAA was represented by Matthew Miller of Cresa in the transaction. Eric Olofson, Pete Collins, and Scott Menkus of Cushman & Wakefield represented JMB Realty.