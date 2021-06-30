Fox News Tops Cable News Networks in 2nd Quarter Despite 39% Viewership Drop

Fox News handily topped the other cable news networks in second quarter ratings despite double-digit drops in viewership across the board.

In total, Fox News averaged 1.190 million total viewers for the quarter, down 39% the same period in 2020. MSNBC averaged 847,000, down 30%, while CNN saw a 45% decline and averaged 654,000.

In the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54, Fox News averaged 204,000. CNN averaged 160,000 viewers in the key demo, while MSNBC landed 115,000.

In primetime, Fox News was down 39%, but won anyway, securing 2.176 million total average viewers from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. E.T. Of those, 347,000 were in the demo. CNN was in last place for total average primetime viewers with 914,000, but took second place in the demo with 224,000. MSNBC secured 1.463 million total average primetime viewers, of whom 198,000 were in the demo.

Fox News had four of the top five shows in cable news for the quarter, while MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” took fourth place. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” averaged 2.808 million, “Hannity” averaged 2.586 million, “The Five” averaged 2.53 million, “Maddow” averaged 2.270 million and “The Ingraham Angle” averaged 2.093 million.

The second quarter also marked the first full quarter Greg Gutfeld’s “Gutfeld!” aired in the 11 p.m. ET time slot. It was the No. 1 cable news show in total viewers for the hour and surpassed every CNN show in total viewers. It averaged 1.5 million viewers, of whom 296,000 were in the demo.