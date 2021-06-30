Colbert Skewers ‘Creme Dela Crazy’ Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz for Wanting Role in Capitol Riot Probe (Video)

CBS’s Stephen Colbert didn’t mince words Tuesday night when he laid into Republican representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz during a discussion of the Capitol riot, calling them the “creme dela crazy” of the GOP.

“There’s huge news about the January 6 Capitol riot investigation: We may finally learn what we already know happened,” said Colbert, explaining that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a bill to create a committee to investigate the deadly insurrection.

The problem, he said, is that Republican lawmakers will be involved in the probe in spite of the fact that it was GOP senators who blocked last month’s effort to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the riot. Colbert said Republican involvement in looking into the deadly events that day could be compared to Nancy Drew investigating a murder she did herself.

Pelosi will consult with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on who should be appointed to the committee.

Insiders say Greene and Gaetz have volunteered for the job — additions that Colbert said would “gum up the works” of the investigation.

Colbert noted that “Georgia representative and woman in the Matrix who took all the pills” Greene has “Florida representative and Jimmy Douchetron” Gaetz are eager to get seats on the panel.

“As usual, he showed his interest by offering to give the commission a ride home from band practice,” quipped the late-night host, referencing the investigation into Gaetz for sexual misconduct. He also mocked Green’s “Jewish lasers” theory. The in-studio audience played along, booing when Colbert said the names of the reps.

