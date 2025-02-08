Cameron Diaz Says #MeToo Put a Stop to ‘That One Guy’ on Every Set: ‘Layers of Inappropriateness’

Cameron Diaz believes the #MeToo movement “changed everything” in the film industry – like putting an end to “that one guy” who would always make people feel uncomfortable on sets.

“There were always layers and layers of inappropriateness that you just kind of had to put up with,” Diaz said in an interview on the SkipIntro podcast.

The set of her latest film “Back in Action” was completely different. A rep from HR told her about an anonymous hotline she could use to report inappropriate behavior, something that was very different from her earlier experiences.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing’. The level of security and safety you feel as a woman now on set is great. I had never felt that before this film,” Diaz said.

“Back in Action” is Diaz’s first role in 10 years. The actress spent the decade becoming a mom (she and husband Benji Madden share a daughter named Raddiz and a son named Cardinal) and building her wine brand and didn’t really plan to come back at all.

Diaz told Netflix last year, “I was perfectly happy, you know, just living my life, doing other things, you know? Like day in and day out, not movies.”

But she took a call from costar Jamie Foxx, who she’d previously worked with in 2014. “If there’s anyone I’m gonna go back and spend months on end on set having a ball laughing with it would be Jamie,” Diaz added.

You can listen to Diaz’s full interview at SkipIntro’s Spotify page.