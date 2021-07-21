14352_04-blue 0306

Campbell Brown Details How Facebook Is Investing $1 Billion-Plus in Journalism

by | July 21, 2021 @ 11:15 AM

“We are going to continue to support and focus our efforts globally as we have been, but also really on local news,” Brown tells TheWrap

When Facebook tapped former TV journalist Campbell Brown as VP of global news partnerships to help it build a bridge into the news industry in 2017, the social network company was facing many controversies and challenges. Brown sought to reshape the image of a platform that has been criticized over issues of misinformation and hate speech — and wasn’t exactly on friendly terms with the news media business.

“I am proud to say that over the last four years, we have become one of the largest funders of journalism in the world, and I think we take that responsibility really seriously,” Brown told TheWrap, noting that the Facebook Journalism Project had committed $600 million to news content since 2018 and plans to nearly double that amount in the coming years, to $1 billion.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

NBA Finals - Bucks

Ratings: Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA Finals-Clinching Victory Trounces Competition

Hollywood Merger Frenzy Turns to Bidding for Billion-Dollar Production Companies
Co-CEOs of Netflix Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Is Netflix’s Lagging Subscriber Growth a Sign of More Pain to Come? | Chart
newsletter substack

Here’s How the Top Newsletter Platforms Challenging Substack Stack Up
bachelorette american ninja warrior republic of sarah

‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘The Republic of Sarah’ Rise in Ratings
Covid Filming

New COVID Surge Slows Hollywood’s Plans to Ramp Up Productions and Live Events
NBC News

How NBC News’ ‘Stay Tuned’ Cracked the Code to Getting Young People Into News
Space Jam 2 A New Legacy LeBron James

How ‘Space Jam 2’ Pulled Off a Box Office Surprise
joe biden

Biden Clarifies Facebook Comments, Says Platform ‘Isn’t Killing People’ But Misinformation Is (Video)
Dead Pixels

The CW’s ‘Dead Pixels’ Season Premiere Settles for a 0.0 Rating and 189,000 Total Viewers

Inside Facebook’s $1.6 Billion Bid to Save Journalism: Secret Deals, Favored Partners and Few Details