Can Facebook’s Substack Rival Get Creators to Jump Ship?

by | July 7, 2021 @ 11:25 AM

The social giant is launching its free newsletter platform and recruiting high-profile writers

It was probably only a matter of time before Facebook created its own newsletter product.

Last week, the tech giant unveiled its Substack rival called Bulletin, billing it as a home for independent creators and writers to publish their newsletters and podcasts. It rallied high-profile writers and authors from Malcolm Gladwell and Mitch Albom to Tan France and Dorie Greenspan to join its exclusive site. And it’s free to use, for now.

Antoinette Siu

antoinette.siu@thewrap.com

