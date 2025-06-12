Candace Cameron Bure Does Not Watch Horror Movies Because She Believes They Open a Demonic ‘Portal’

Former “Full House” star Candace Cameron Bure has revealed that she does not watch horror movies because she feels like they expose her, her family and her home to something “demonic.”

The actress revealed as much during this week’s episode of “The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast,” aptly titled, “Is Watching a Scary Movie Bad for Me or is That Just Fear Talking?” Joined by her son, Lev, and Pastor Jonathan Pokluda, Bure explained why she does not like to have horror movies playing in her home.

“You’re opening up a portal. Like, if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home,” she said. “I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal.”

“Listen, I’m in the film industry. I understand how it all works,” she continued. “I know that movie specifically has a crew of 200 people and they’re lighting it and they’re adding the sound effects and it’s makeup and camera people and actors. However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it, and I feel like it’s a portal that gets opened up and let in.”

In the same episode, Bure also revealed that she avoids drinking anything by Liquid Death, the canned water brand, for a similar reason.

“You posted something a while back about Liquid Death,” she told Pokluda. “[You were] like, ‘So do you want to buy a product that is literally being cursed as it’s going out into distribution?’”

The latter comment was likely in reference to a publicity stunt Liquid Death made in 2019 when it hired a witch doctor to perform a spell on its water products to curse them and make anyone who drank them “magnets for demons.” In 2022, the water company also made a $50,000 bet that the Cincinnati Bengals would beat the Los Angeles Rams in that year’s Super Bowl and sent a witch to the game to try to influence its outcome in Liquid Death’s favor.

The Rams won anyway.

For her part, Bure is a devout Christian who has been outspoken about her political and religious views for years. You can watch the full, latest episode of her podcast for yourself in the video below or listen to it here.