Candace Cameron Bure Gives Update on Dave Coulier’s Cancer Treatment

Dave Coulier is “doing okay” as he receives treatment for stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, his “Full House” costar Candace Cameron Bure told People at the 32nd Annual Movieguide Awards Friday. “I talk to Dave a lot, and he’s still on his journey and doing okay,” she said.

“So we’ll see here in the next couple of months as his chemo rounds end how he’s feeling.” Bure also said she usually calls Coulier to check up on him. “That’s the most really anyone can do,” she continued.

“And you tell people how much you love them, that’s what friends are for. You’re just there for people, whether it’s to be a listening ear or give words of comfort and encouragement.”

Coulier revealed his diagnosis in November 2024. “I went from, ‘I got a little bit of a head cold’ to ‘I have cancer,’ and it was pretty overwhelming,” he told People at the time. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

His mother, sister and niece all died from the same disease. His older sister, Karen, was also diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment at the same time.

Coulier began chemotherapy two weeks after he was diagnosed. In November he also said that he is motivated to stay positive for his wife Melissa Bring and son Luc. “I looked at how those words affected [Melissa] and I thought, you know what, I’m going to be strong throughout this, not just for me, but I’m going to be strong for her,” he explained.