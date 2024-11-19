Actor and comedian Dave Coulier came to his friend John Stamos’ defense Tuesday after the actor received social media backlash for wearing a bald cap in support of Coulier’s cancer journey.

“I’m sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I’ve just begun my cancer journey,” Coulier wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “It’s our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time. I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap — being a true loving friend and brother.”

Coulier’s words came after several people swarmed Coulier and Stamos’ joint Instagram post on Monday, many commenting that they felt Stamos’ move to sport a bald cap instead of just shaving his head was insensitive.

“Shave your head, bro,” one comment read.

“Seriously just couldn’t shave your head, bro??” said another.

The post included three different shots of Coulier and Stamos together joking around.

Coulier went on to say that his posts and content have helped others through their cancer diagnosis.

“I have heard from so many people who have been inspired enough by my words and actions to say that they are going to check in with their doctors and get mammograms, a colonoscopy or a prostate exam,” Coulier said. “I’m still going to laugh in the face of adversity. When I lost my sister, Sharon, my mother, Arlen, and my niece, Shannon, to cancer, we tried to stay positive, and we made each other laugh through the words of it. So, I’m choosing to spread the word about early cancer detection to help people. That’s just who I am. I wish nothing but love for all of you.”

Coulier shared that he was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, during an appearance on “The Today Show” on Nov. 13.