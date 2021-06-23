New ‘Candyman’ Trailer: Colman Domingo Sees the ‘True Face of Fear’ (Video)

In the new trailer for “Candyman,” Colman Domingo has seen the “true face of fear,” and it’s not some urban legend.

Domingo tells a story of an innocent Black man who was accused of giving razor blades to kids along with some candy, leading thee cops to beat him senseless and torture him.

“Candyman ain’t a he. Candyman’s the whole damn hive,” Domingo says in the Nia DaCosta horror film’s trailer. “If you’re out here looking for Candyman, you ask me, stay away.”

“Get Out” director Jordan Peele wrote the story for what is a “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 film “Candyman,” only for it to return to what is a now gentrified neighborhood in Chicago where the legend began. Yahya Abdul Mateen II plays a man who wants to investigate the original legend of the monster, daring others to “say his name.”

This latest trailer also incorporates some of DaCosta’s recent short film, a hauntingly beautiful display of paper silhouettes and shadow puppets that went viral online as it animates Domingo’s story in vivid detail.

After many delays, the movie will hit theaters August 27. “Candyman” also stars Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Vanessa Williams.

Check out the trailer here and above.