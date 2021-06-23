Cannes 2021 Jury Will Be Majority Women, Including Maggie Gyllenhaal

Cannes 2021 will make history, as for the first time the festival’s competition jury will be majority female.

Among the jurists are actress-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, French actress-director Mélanie Laurent, French-Senegalese actor-director Mati Diop, Austrian director Jessica Hausner and French singer Mylene Farmer.

Director Spike Lee will preside over the jury, which includes Brazilian director Kleber Mendonca Filho, South Korea’s Song Kang-ho, and French actor Tahar Rahim.

The jurists will determine the winner of the Palme D’or and other awards, which will be presented July 17.

The history-making jury comes during a year when only 4 of the 24 films under competition were directed by women. However, exactly half of the films playing during Cannes Directors Fortnight have credited women directors.

The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its 2021 edition was moved from its traditional May dates to July. Attendance is expected to be much smaller than the record of 12,527 people set in 2019 festival, thanks to the continuing troubles traveling as the pandemic, though lessened thanks to vaccines, continues for most of the world.