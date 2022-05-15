THE WORLD’S GREATEST FILM FESTIVAL RETURNS, AND SO DOES OUR ANNUAL CANNES MAGAZINE

1. The Cannes Film Market Looks for a New Normal

2. Our Critic’s Forecast

3. The Making of Riley Keough’s ‘War Pony’

4. Riley Keough – Gina Gammell Portfolio

5. Cannes Directors Portfolio

The Market Looks for a New Normal

Two years after being forced to go virtual, business is looking up… but also changing

BY BRIAN WELK

Our Critic’s Take

This year’s Cannes delivers more of what the festival is known for: a bounty of international auteurs, almost all of them men

BY ALONSO DURALDE

‘These Voices Are Important’

War Pony was born of a friendship between first-time director Riley Keough, producer Gina Gammell and Native American storytellers Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy, and over seven years turned into a model of cross-cultural collaboration

BY STEVE POND

