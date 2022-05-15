THE WORLD’S GREATEST FILM FESTIVAL RETURNS, AND SO DOES OUR ANNUAL CANNES MAGAZINE
The Market Looks for a New Normal
Two years after being forced to go virtual, business is looking up… but also changing
BY BRIAN WELK
Our Critic’s Take
This year’s Cannes delivers more of what the festival is known for: a bounty of international auteurs, almost all of them men
BY ALONSO DURALDE
‘These Voices Are Important’
War Pony was born of a friendship between first-time director Riley Keough, producer Gina Gammell and Native American storytellers Franklin Sioux Bob and Bill Reddy, and over seven years turned into a model of cross-cultural collaboration
BY STEVE POND
Cannes Directors Portfolio
In our eight annual Cannes directors portfolio, we shot 29 different filmmakers in 10 different countries to represent the many and varied faces of this truly international festival.
AGNIESZKA SMOCYNSKA
The Silent Twins, Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Zuza Krajewska in Warsaw
ADIL EL ARBI & BILALL FALLAH
Rebel Midnight Screenings | Photographed by Kris Janssens in Amman, Jordan
FELIX VAN GROENINGEN & CHARLOTTE VANDERMEERSCH
Le Otto Montagne Main Competition | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Antwerp, Belgium
Brett Morgen
Moonage Daydream Midnight Screenings | Photographed by Lenka Ulrichova in Hollywood
MARYAM TOUZANI
The Blue Caftan, Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Lorenzo Salemi in Casablanca
OLIVIER ASSAYAS
Irma Vep, Cannes Premiere | Photographed by Carole Beuthel in Paris
PARK CHAN-WOOK
Decision to Leave, Main Competition | Photographed by Lee Jae Hyuk in Seoul
RUBEN ÖSTLUND
Triangle of Sadness, Main Competition | Photographed by Sina Östlund in Chiliadou, Greece
SHAUNAK SEN
All That Breathes, Special Screenings | Photographed by Salim Khan in New Delhi
JOSEPH KOSINSKI
Top Gun: Maverick, Out of Competition | Photographed by Kaj Kosinski in Santa Monica, CA
MIA HANSEN-LOVE
One Fine Morning, Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
CHARLOTTE WELLS
Aftersun, International Critics Week | Photographed by Amanda Munro in Ightham, England
OWEN KLINE
Funny Pages, Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Josh Ethan Johnson in New York City
James Gray
Armageddon Time, Main Competition | Photographed by Chris Loupos in Los Angeles
JeanPierre and Luc Dardenne
Tori and Lokita, Main Competition | Photographed by Christine Plenus in Seraing, Belgium
LEA MYSIUS
The Five Devils, Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Paul Guilhaume in Paris
MICHEL HAZANAVICIUS
Final Cut, Out of Competition (Opening Film) | Photographed by François Berthier in Paris
SAELA DAVIS & ANNA ROSE HOLMER
God’s Creatures, Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Tayarisha Poe in Brooklyn, NY
ARNAUD DESPLECHIN
Brother and Sister, Main Competition | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
DAVY CHOU
All the People I’ll Never Be, Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
ERIGE SEHIRI
Under the Fig Trees, Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
LOLA QUIVORON
Rodeo, Un Certain Regard | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Paris
NICOLAS BEDOS
Masquerade, Out of Competition | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Aubervilliers, France
PIETRO MARCELLO
Scarlet, Directors Fortnight | Photographed by Kris Dewitte in Ghent, Belgium