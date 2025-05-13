Cannes 2025 Opening Ceremony: Halle Berry, Julia Garner and Heidi Klum Walk the Carpet With New Fashion Restrictions | Photos

International stars of Hollywood and beyond hit the Croissette once again Tuesday to kick off the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.
The anticipated French festival’s opening ceremony featured appearances from Oscar-winning actress Juliette Binoche, president of this year’s jury, along with fellow jury members Carlos Reygadas, Payal Kapadia, Leila Slimani, Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong, Dieudo Hamadi, Alba Rohrwacher and Hong Sang-soo.
Additional attendees Tuesday included fashion world icons like Heidi Klum and Bella Hadid; Hollywood heavyweights like Robert De Niro and Quentin Tarantino; the 77th annual fest’s big winner Sean Baker; actresses Eva Longoria and Julia Garner; and many more.
The robust 2025 festival lineup includes such splashy, star-driven studio titles as Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme” (Focus), Ari Aster’s “Eddington” (A24), Scarlett Johansson’s “Eleanor the Great ” (Sony Classics) and Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning.”
On Monday, festival organizers released a statement indicating that it would enforce a new dress code for Cannes attendees, including no nude looks or “excessively voluminous” dresses.
“This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law,” the instructions said, adding that the fest “reserves the right to deny access to individuals whose attire could obstruct the movement of other guests or complicate seating arrangements in the screening rooms.”
Read on for a full photo gallery of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony red carpet arrivals — and how guests adhered to the new fashion mandates in varied ways.