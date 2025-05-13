Cannes 2025 Opening Ceremony: Halle Berry, Julia Garner and Heidi Klum Walk the Carpet With New Fashion Restrictions | Photos

International stars of Hollywood and beyond hit the Croissette once again Tuesday to kick off the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The anticipated French festival’s opening ceremony featured appearances from Oscar-winning actress Juliette Binoche, president of this year’s jury, along with fellow jury members Carlos Reygadas, Payal Kapadia, Leila Slimani, Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong, Dieudo Hamadi, Alba Rohrwacher and Hong Sang-soo.

Additional attendees Tuesday included fashion world icons like Heidi Klum and Bella Hadid; Hollywood heavyweights like Robert De Niro and Quentin Tarantino; the 77th annual fest’s big winner Sean Baker; actresses Eva Longoria and Julia Garner; and many more.

The robust 2025 festival lineup includes such splashy, star-driven studio titles as Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme” (Focus), Ari Aster’s “Eddington” (A24), Scarlett Johansson’s “Eleanor the Great ” (Sony Classics) and Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible–The Final Reckoning.”

On Monday, festival organizers released a statement indicating that it would enforce a new dress code for Cannes attendees, including no nude looks or “excessively voluminous” dresses.

“This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law,” the instructions said, adding that the fest “reserves the right to deny access to individuals whose attire could obstruct the movement of other guests or complicate seating arrangements in the screening rooms.”

Read on for a full photo gallery of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony red carpet arrivals — and how guests adhered to the new fashion mandates in varied ways.

78th annual Cannes Film Festival jury members

Jury members Carlos Reygadas, Payal Kapadia, Dieudo Hamadi, Jeremy Strong, Juliette Binoche, Alba Rohrwacher, Leïla Slimani, Halle Berry and Hong Sang-soo (Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Hong Sang-soo, Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong, Juliette Binoche, Alba Rohrwacher, Dieudo Hamadi, Payal Kapadia, Leïla Slimani and Carlos Reygadas (Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria (Credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Eva Longoria (Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum (Credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Heidi Klum (Credit: by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Julia Garner

Julia Garner (Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Sean Baker and Samantha Quan

Sean Baker and Samantha Quan (Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Halle Berry

Halle Berry (Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Erin Kellyman

Erin Kellyman (Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Halle Berry and Hong Sang-soo

Halle Berry and Hong Sang-soo (Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen (Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid (Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Bella Hadid (Credit: by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Caroline Scheufele and Bella Hadid (Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Nataly Osmann

Nataly Osmann (Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Juliette Binoche Juliette Binoche (Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Daniella Tarantino and Quentin Tarantino

Daniella Tarantino and Quentin Tarantino (Credit: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Daniella Tarantino and Quentin Tarantino (Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Anna Andres

Anna Andres (Credit: Lorenzo Franzoni/Getty Images)

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Credit: Lorenzo Franzoni/Getty Images)

Isabeli Fontana

Isabeli Fontana (Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

Isabeli Fontana (Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk (Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Aliia Roza

Aliia Roza (Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi (Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio (Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Alessandra Ambrosio (Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Mari Fonseca

Mari Fonseca (Credit: by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Baptiste Giabiconi

Baptiste Giabiconi (Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Valentina Micchetti

Valentina Micchetti (Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Frédérique Bel

Frédérique Bel (Credit: by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik (Credit:Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Ginta Biku

Ginta Biku (Credit: Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Nichapat Suphap

Nichapat Suphap (Credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

Ruby O. Fee