TheWrap Returns to Cannes With Kristen Stewart, Top Filmmakers and Visionaries

Kristen Stewart, TheWrap’s Cannes magazine cover star, will join us for a live conversation on her daring directorial debut “The Chronology of Water” in TheWrap’s Cannes Conversations series, presented in partnership with Brand Innovators at the Brand Innovators Salon D’Affaires pop-up inside the Armani Caffé on the Croisette.

Taking place May 16–18, the program spotlights top filmmakers, changemakers and creative visionaries at the 77th Cannes Film Festival — in exclusive conversations with TheWrap’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Sharon Waxman and Awards Executive Editor Steve Pond.

Acclaimed actor and first-time feature director Kristen Stewart will join the conversation lineup alongside “Splitsville” filmmakers and stars Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin and producer Emily Korteweg; “The Plague” director and writer Charlie Polinger; and Matthias Schweighöfer, star of “Amrum.” Both “Splitsville” and “Amrum” screen in the Premiere section, while “The Plague” is featured in Un Certain Regard.

Other industry speakers will include Dr. Stacy L. Smith, founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, who will share groundbreaking research on representation in entertainment. Steve Graham, director of the New Mexico Film Office, will explore the state’s growing appeal to filmmakers, such as with the recent film “Love Lies Bleeding,” which Stewart also stars in.

Attendance is limited and by registration only. To request an RSVP please click here.

In addition to Stewart’s marquee appearance, the programming will include:

How Data-Driven Inclusion Is Winning Over Audiences (May 16): Dr. Stacy Smith, Founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, joins TheWrap’s Founder & Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman for a deep dive into how data is transforming representation in entertainment across film, TV, and music.

Dr. Stacy Smith, Founder of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, joins TheWrap’s Founder & Editor-in-Chief Sharon Waxman for a deep dive into how data is transforming representation in entertainment across film, TV, and music. Kristen Stewart: TheWrap’s Cannes Cover Star (May 17): Join Kristen Stewart for an intimate conversation on her bold directorial debut “The Chronology of Water,” creative evolution, and what’s next for one of Hollywood’s most fearless voices.

Join Kristen Stewart for an intimate conversation on her bold directorial debut “The Chronology of Water,” creative evolution, and what’s next for one of Hollywood’s most fearless voices. Film Spotlight: “Amrum” (May 17): Join “Amrum” star Matthias Schweighöfer for a conversation on his powerful performance in this emotional Cannes Premiere selection, exploring identity, memory, and the quiet unraveling of a man at a crossroads.

Join “Amrum” star Matthias Schweighöfer for a conversation on his powerful performance in this emotional Cannes Premiere selection, exploring identity, memory, and the quiet unraveling of a man at a crossroads. Film Spotlight: “The Plague” (May 17): Director and writer Charlie Polinger explores the emotional and political urgency behind his haunting new film, in conversation with the TheWrap’s Awards Executive Editor, Steve Pond.

Director and writer Charlie Polinger explores the emotional and political urgency behind his haunting new film, in conversation with the TheWrap’s Awards Executive Editor, Steve Pond. Why Filmmakers Are Choosing New Mexico (May 18) : Steve Graham, Director of the New Mexico Film Office, sits down with Sharon Waxman to discuss why the state is becoming a top destination for global productions.

: Steve Graham, Director of the New Mexico Film Office, sits down with Sharon Waxman to discuss why the state is becoming a top destination for global productions. Film Spotlight: “Splitsville” (Date TBA): Director-co-writer, producer-actor Michael Covino, actor-co-writer-producer Kyle Marvin, and producer Emily Korteweg unpack their offbeat and emotionally resonant new film, a festival standout examining love, heartbreak, and reinvention. Moderated by Steve Pond.

In addition to featuring A-list talent, the Brand Innovators Salon D’Affaires will be a haven for film industry luminaries and marketing industry professionals alike to enjoy five-star hospitality, indulge in French delicacies, grab a creamy caffè latte or refreshing cocktail, and connect with likeminded people.