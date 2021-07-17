Cannes Film Festival 2021 Winners: Updating Live

The Cannes Film Festival is announcing the winners of its 2021 awards at a ceremony in the Grand Theatre Lumiere on Saturday. TheWrap will update the list of winners as they are revealed.

The Camera d’Or, which goes to the best first film in any section or sidebar of the festival, went to Croatian director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s “Murina,” which screened in the independent Directors Fortnight sidebar.

This year’s Main Competition section included 24 films, the largest number of films that has competed for the Palme d’Or since 1974, when 26 did. They included Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Leos Carax’s “Annette,” Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta,” Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket,” Sean Penn’s “Flag Day” and Julia Ducournau’s “Titane.”

Three of the directors in competition — Apichatpong Weerasethakul with “Memoria,” Jacques Audiard with “Paris, 13th District” and Nanni Moretti with “Three Floors” – are previous Palme d’Or winners.

Spike Lee is the president of the jury that chose the winners. Other jurors on the five-women, four-men panel were directors Mati Diop, Jessica Hausner and Kleber Mendonca Filho, actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Melanie Laurent, Tahar Rahim and Song Kang Ho and singer Mylene Farmer.

The Cannes Film Festival did not take place last year, so no awards were handed out. In 2019, the Palme d’Or went to Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” which became only the second movie ever to win the Palme and then go on to win the Oscar for Best Picture. The first was “Marty,” in 1955. (At the first Cannes, in 1946, the top award was called the Grand Prix, and 11 different films tied for the honor; one was “The Lost Weekend,” which also won the Oscar.)

Palme d’Or:

Grand Prix:

Best Director:

Best Screenplay:

Best Actor:

Best Actress:

Jury Prize:

Camera d’Or: “Murina,” Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic

Palme d’Or, Short Film: “All the Crows in the World” (“Tian Xai Wu Ya”), Tang Yi

Special Mention: “Ceu de Agosto,” Jasmin Tenucci