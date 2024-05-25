The Cannes usher who appeared to verbally chastise and physically confront Kelly Rowland on the film festival red carpet this week was captured on video repeating similar behavior against Dominican actress Massiel Taveras on Friday.

In a video shared online, Taveras is seen adjusting the lengthy train of her gown, which had a large portrait of Jesus on it, down the red carpet stairs for photos when the security officer shooed her forward. Taveras appeared frustrated by the usher and the gown’s train, and at one point threw the material at two men who accompanied her before she made it to the top of the stairs.

At that point, Taveras attempted to lay out the train of her gown for photos as the usher held her arm in front of the actress, similarly to how she kept an arm in front of Rowland throughout their exchange. Taveras gestured widely toward the usher, who seemed to attempt to help with the train, and waved at the waiting crowd.

Dominican actress Massiel Taveras was moved out of the carpet as she posed for photos at the Cannes Film Festival.



The usher then put an arm around Taveras, who in turn shoved her away.

Representatives for Cannes did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

On Friday, Taveras shared photos from the event on Instagram. She captioned her post in part, “This is the first time in 77 years of the great Cannes festival that Jesus is exhibited on this stage and it is the first time that a work of art by Dominicanos is published and valued by the legendary magazine #vanityfairitalia #vanityfairitaly EL CRISTO ‘is the most shocking love story of all time and today made history once again, come to see this.”

“THE 22nd was the big night, the premiere of ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ was exquisite and unforgettable, I still find myself in Cannes, France on the agenda of the festival that ends tomorrow, I will be here for a few days, I am amazed at what God has done through THE CHRIST.”

On Thursday Rowland explained of her own run-in with the usher, “The woman knows what happened, I know what happened, and I have a boundary. I stand by those boundaries, and that is it.”

“There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me,” she added. “They didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off. And I stood my ground and she felt like she needed to stand hers.”