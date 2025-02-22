‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Sinks to $28 Million 2nd Weekend at Box Office

Disney/Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: Brave New World” is proving to be as front-loaded as its mediocre opening weekend reception suggested it might, as industry estimates have the film earning $28 million in its second frame.

Should that hold, it would represent a 68% from its $88 million 3-day opening weekend and would be slightly below the $31.9 million second weekend of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” two years ago. With an estimated 10-day domestic total of $147 million, “Captain America: Brave New World” is on pace to finish with less than $200 million if it continues to drop at the pace of “Quantumania,” which fell another 60% in its third weekend.

In second place this weekend is Neon’s “The Monkey,” a pitch black horror comedy from “Longlegs” director Osgood Perkins that is opening to an estimated $13.5 million after a $5.8 million opening day from 3,200 theaters.

While that’s slightly below pre-release projections of $17 million and well under the $22.6 million opening of “Longlegs” last summer, it is still the second highest opening weekend ever for Neon, which acquired “The Monkey” at the Cannes Film Market last year with a bid said to be in the $7-9 million range.



Like “Longlegs,” “The Monkey” is impressing critics somewhat more than audiences, earning Rotten Tomatoes scores of 76% critics and 67% audience to go with a C+ on CinemaScore. While Perkins’ take on this Stephen King short story may not have appealed to all moviegoers with its ruthless kills and mean-spirited humor, it continues Neon’s new partnership with Perkins, who will release his next film, “Keeper,” with the distributor this October.

Sony/StudioCanal’s “Paddington in Peru” is in third, earning an estimated $6.5 million in its second weekend to give the film a domestic total of approximately $25 million. That is in line before inflation adjustment with the $24.8 million 10-day total of “Paddington 2” in 2018. It is just above the $5.7 million fourth weekend of Universal/DreamWorks’ “Dog Man,” which stands at an estimated domestic total of $78 million.

Completing the top five is the Chinese megahit “Ne Zha 2” with approximately $3 million in its second weekend in U.S. theaters. The Chengdu Coco animated film passed “Inside Out 2” as the highest grossing animated film of all time with more than $1.7 billion grossed in China alone, and will soon become the seventh film in history to gross $2 billion before inflation adjustment.

Finally, Lionsgate has released Kingdom Story Company’s “The Unbreakable Boy,” which is opening outside the top 5 with an estimated $2.4 million from 1,687 theaters. Critics are mixed on the film with a 46% Rotten Tomatoes score, but Kingdom’s core faith-based audience is pleased with an A on CinemaScore.