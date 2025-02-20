‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Will Try to Avoid the Box Office Fate of ‘Ant-Man 3’ in 2nd Weekend

A $100 million 4-day domestic opening weekend for “Captain America: Brave New World” would appear to signal a profitable theatrical run for the latest Marvel Studios film — that is, if it weren’t for the tepid reception that has come with it.

With a solid but not spectacular 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and more worrisome B- on CinemaScore and 3/5 general audience score on PostTrak, “Brave New World” is showing early signs of a big second weekend drop similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s pair of 2023 misfires, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “The Marvels,” both of which were also poorly received by critics and opening-weekend crowds.