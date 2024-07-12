First ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Trailer Pairs Anthony Mackie With Harrison Ford

Marvel Studios unveiled the first “Captain America: Brave New World” teaser trailer on Friday, offering a look at a brand new installment of the franchise in more ways than one. Anthony Mackie picks up the Captain America mantle from Chris Evans after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” while Harrison Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt.

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Captain America 4” finds Sam in the middle of an international incident after meeting with the newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross. He “must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

This fourth film in the “Captain America” franchise is directed by Julius Onah (“Luce”) and continues the franchise’s theme of sitting in the political thriller genre. In fact, it seems the closest in tone to the acclaimed second film “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

There are also plenty of references to Red Hulk, including in the official synopsis, teaser poster and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of him in the teaser. That character is rumored to be played by Ford, especially with Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson reprising their characters from Marvel Studios’ second-ever film “The Incredible Hulk.” But could the obvious easter eggs all be a red herring?

More is likely to be revealed at Marvel’s big Comic-Con panel later this month in Hall H.

The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson. “Captain America: Brave New World” is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: Brave New World” opens in U.S. theaters on Feb. 14, 2025.