First ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Trailer Pairs Anthony Mackie With Harrison Ford

Marvel’s political thriller hits theaters in February

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Marvel Studios unveiled the first “Captain America: Brave New World” teaser trailer on Friday, offering a look at a brand new installment of the franchise in more ways than one. Anthony Mackie picks up the Captain America mantle from Chris Evans after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” while Harrison Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt.

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Captain America 4” finds Sam in the middle of an international incident after meeting with the newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross. He “must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.”

This fourth film in the “Captain America” franchise is directed by Julius Onah (“Luce”) and continues the franchise’s theme of sitting in the political thriller genre. In fact, it seems the closest in tone to the acclaimed second film “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

There are also plenty of references to Red Hulk, including in the official synopsis, teaser poster and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it glimpse of him in the teaser. That character is rumored to be played by Ford, especially with Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson reprising their characters from Marvel Studios’ second-ever film “The Incredible Hulk.” But could the obvious easter eggs all be a red herring?

More is likely to be revealed at Marvel’s big Comic-Con panel later this month in Hall H.

The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson. “Captain America: Brave New World” is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: Brave New World” opens in U.S. theaters on Feb. 14, 2025.

captain-america-brave-new-world-teaser-poster
Teaser poster for “Captain America: Brave New World” (Marvel Studios)
Photos of two Black men, one older and one younger. The one in the photo on the left is Giancarlo Esposito, smiling and holding a necklace of some sort, wearing a suit. On the right is Anthony Mackie as Captain America, wearing the Falcon-esque flying suit version of the uniform.
Read Next
Giancarlo Esposito Joins Marvel's 'Captain America: Brave New World' as Reshoots Get Underway

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.