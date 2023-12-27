Cardi B, LL Cool J to Perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024

With the clock ticking down the hours until 2024 arrives, Grammy winners Cardi B and LL Cool J and four comedians have been added to the lineup for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

The addition of the comedy segments by Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat and Sebastian Maniscalco will bring a new twist to the 52nd edition of the ABC program, which will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest for the 19th straight year.

The stars are joining the slate of previously announced performers including Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Post Malone who will perform during the round-the-world celebration.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer LL Cool J will perform a medly of hits with DJ Z-Trip just before the ball drops in Times Square at midnight Eastern time. Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla will also be on stage in New York.

Cardi B will perform poolside from Fontainebleau Miami Beach, while Post Malone will appear from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

A look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe will feature a performance by K-Pop sensation NewJeans from South Korea.

Iglesias will do a set riffing on his least favorite 2023 fashion trends, while Friend will do a series of celebrity impressions sending New Year’s greetings from Times Square. Patricia Williams, also known as Ms. Pat, will explore the various “strikes” of 2023, while Maniscalco will share pop culture moments in 2023 that “ain’t right.”

A Spanish-language countdown from Puerto Rico featuring singer and actress Dayanara Torres as co-host and a performance from “Queen of Reggaeton,” Puerto Rican superstar Ivy Queen will precede the Times Square countdown.

For the first time, the program will also be simulcast on radio, with 150 iHeartRadio stations across the country picking up the feed.