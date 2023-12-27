5 Entertainment Trends That Defined 2023

From the decline of the binge model to the “Barbie” bump

"Mission: Impossible.- Dead Reckoning Part One," "Five Nights at Freddy's" and "Barbie" (Paramount Pictures/Universal Pictures/Warner Bros.)

Between the dual Hollywood labor strikes, the continuing post-pandemic recovery of American movie theaters and consolidation reshaping the streaming wars, 2023 was an incredibly volatile year for entertainment. But how have the big changes in Hollywood affected the tastes and behaviors of audiences? Ranker has been publishing hundreds of votable lists covering the year’s hottest topics, then analyzing how readers vote on these lists.

Let’s look back at five of the trends that defined the year for this industry. First, we’ll review TheWrap’s detailed coverage of the events and cultural currents that impacted entertainment in 2023. Then we’ll take a deep dive into the over one billion votes cast on Ranker to see how pop culture fans everywhere reacted to these trends — and what those reactions could tell us about what’s to come in 2024.

Ryan Mach

Ryan Mach is a content marketing manager at Ranker, a WrapPRO partner. Visit Ranker Insights for more unique information about any audience or for more information.

