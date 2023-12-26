10 Media Stories That Shook the Industry in 2023

Available to WrapPRO members

From Elon Musk’s controversial rebrand to the fog of war, the year has been marked with chaotic ousters and mass layoffs 

End of Year Media Story Art
(l to r): Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch, Sam Altman, Linda Yaccarino, Tucker Carlson, Elon Musk, David Zaslav and Chris Licht (Illustration by Chris Smith)

The media industry occupied center stage in the news cycle in 2023, with high-profile ousters, massive legal settlements, social media and technology arms races, and economic headwinds impacting an already vulnerable advertising environment.

And while 2023 will likely be best remembered as the year Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X and ushered in controversy, it also featured a wave of media layoffs, cable news drama and more newsroom experiments with artificial intelligence to create content.

Read on for our picks of 10 media stories that most significantly shook the landscape in 2023, with the reverberations of many destined to be felt well into 2024.

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.