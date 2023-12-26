The media industry occupied center stage in the news cycle in 2023, with high-profile ousters, massive legal settlements, social media and technology arms races, and economic headwinds impacting an already vulnerable advertising environment.

And while 2023 will likely be best remembered as the year Elon Musk rebranded Twitter to X and ushered in controversy, it also featured a wave of media layoffs, cable news drama and more newsroom experiments with artificial intelligence to create content.

Read on for our picks of 10 media stories that most significantly shook the landscape in 2023, with the reverberations of many destined to be felt well into 2024.