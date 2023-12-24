Kevin Spacey is back with yet another Christmas video, this time with Tucker Carlson.

The once-acclaimed, now-disgraced actor delivered annual Christmas Eve videos from 2018-2020, the first two in character as Frank Underwood from Netflix original “House of Cards.” He didn’t deliver these seemingly misguided presents in 2021 or 2022, but after being found not guilty of all counts in a United Kingdom sexual assault trial earlier this year, he’s back — and he’s brought ousted Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson with him.

In the interview, Spacey references being fired by Netflix and other connections between both himself and his character, takes credit for Netflix’s trademark opening “tu-dum” sound effect, says that allegations against him have been proven false and talks both drugs and sex.

The far-right host opens up the fireside chat with what seems like a standard cable news setup, wondering whether there’s anyone left who could jump into the 2024 presidential race at this point and meaningfully shake things up.

Then Carlson dives into the multiverse, adding, “Well there may be someone. And in fact, you already know him — you know his face. The question is, will he get in this cycle?”

He turns the question to his guest, who’s revealed to be a suited Spacey with his faux South Carolina drawl. His name is never mentioned, but he seems to be playing a non-legally-actionable version of his iconic Netflix character — and the video is titled, “Being Frank With Tucker.”

“Well, that’s really a decision for the people, Tucker. It’s not something that I really think about or want to do,” Spacey/Underwood replies.

He turns to the camera and, just like he did on “House of Cards,” delivers an aside to the viewer: “And Merry Christmas to you, too.”

Spacey keeps dancing between comments in-character and those that could be seen as applying to the accusations he’s faced in real life of sexual assault against multiple men. He adds, “But I’ve always believed that nothing should be off the table in life, or in art. I think we can both agree that we need to get some adults back in the room, so if that means taking on the chief executive role, well that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make for this great nation.”

It’s unclear where this could fit into “House of Cards” continuity, given that Underwood achieved his goal of winning in the show’s universe and was elected president in 2016 — before being killed off off-screen in between seasons 5 and 6 following allegations made against Spacey in October 2017 that led to Netflix firing Spacey from the show.

Spacey continues, “Look, I think first, our country needs to stop apologizing and stiffen up. I mean look, we’ve got so many people running around with so many different issues, like gun control — important issue, but let’s be honest: more people are killed by online trolls every day.”

They turn to a discussion of the First Amendment, with Carlson noting that while he may be right, their speech is protected. Spacey’s character states that he believes in free speech, explaining, “Look, people spewing ridiculous ideas is nothing new, and they should always have that right. But the problem is, somewhere along the way, we started listening.”

The actor continues with an audacious use of the words of a founding father, adding, “And we should remember the salient words of Benjamin Franklin, ‘Do not believe anything of what you hear, and only half of what you see.’ He wasn’t telling people to stop talking, he was telling us to stop listening. So let’s stop blaming bots, and college kids, and stop telling leaders what leadership really means.”

The conversation continues, with Spacey going after… bunnies and trigger warnings.

“What doesn’t come with a trigger warning these days?” Spacey says.”I mean, Tucker, we are far too close to having a beanbag chair in the Oval Office. We coddle to everybody. OK, you think you’re a rabbit, that’s fine. But let me tell you something: you sure as hell aren’t going to see someone walking through my White House in bunny ears and a tail, unless it’s Easter.”

The pair goes on to explore what Spacey’s character specifically brings to the role of president. In a winking nod to Underwood’s fourth-wall breaking, Spacey says, “Well, I think I have a long and very solid relationship with the public, and that’s a bond that has never been broken. I mean, I’ve almost felt like I can talk to them directly.”

Carlson goes into his own meta moment, referencing Spacey’s annual Christmas messages. “But I mean, you do talk to them. Every Christmas, you give a statement. It is Christmas Eve — what is your statement, specifically, this year?”

“You know, Tucker, I think it’s just good enough to sip some eggnog, and decorate the tree, and listen to ‘White Christmas,’ and embrace all the things that make this such a special day,” Spacey says. He then turns for an audience aside, revealing, “The truth is, I love nothing better on this day than to do a line of blow, drink a whiskey and coke, hit a reindeer with my car and wish you all the naughtiest Christmas ever.”

Carlson notes that he and Spacey have something in common.

“Oh, yes — we both got canned by our network,” Spacey says.

“True — but they actually tried to kill you,” Carlson replies.

“Yes, but here we are, Tucker, bigger than ever,” Spacey adds.

They go on to talk about their issues with legacy media, praising Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) and the speed with which information moves on the platform. It’s where Carlson landed after being pushed out of Fox News, though he’s also recently started his own subscription service, where he looks to be splitting his time.

Spacey attacks traditional news outlets, saying, “Legacy media’s diligence has turned out to be, they just cut and paste what some ‘trusted’ outlet does. I mean, look, this will be a good example: watch how they report on this conversation. There’ll be one of two headlines that get repeated over, and over, and over. I think actually, if legacy media wants to survive, they’re going to have to start slowing down.”

Carlson follows up by asking if Spacey/his character watches Netflix anymore.

“Probably as much as you watch Fox,” Spacey retorts.

Carlson notes that Spacey’s still there when you pull up the Netflix app, at which point they cut to a clip of the trademark Netflix app opening “tu-dum” sound and logo. Spacey takes credit for the sound, noting that it comes from the Season 2 finale of “House of Cards” when he raps his class ring on his Oval Office desk twice in quick succession.

That origin has been disputed, with the network asserting that the sound was developed independently — though it doesn’t appear to have been used by the network until after that episode.

“It is bizarre that they decided to publicly cut ties with me on allegations alone, allegations that have now been proven false, because I don’t think there’s any question: Netflix exists because of me,” Spacey asserts. “I put them on the map, and they tried to put me in the ground.”

The pair go on to discuss when Spacey will get back to work in more breaking of their reality, embracing both the real and the fictional.

“Oh, I’ve been back at work from the moment we started talking, Tucker,” Spacey says.

Carlson replies, “So does that mean this is like an episode, or is it real?”

“Well, it’s probably a little of both,” Spacey says. “I mean Tucker, what’s true, what’s false? What’s life, what’s art? What’s real, what’s performance? I love it when these things intersect, because then it gets interesting.”

When asked the role that he plans to play next, Spacey says, “I will play whatever role the public wants me to play.”

He turns the question to Carlson, noting that if he were to run, he’d need a vice president — seemingly referencing the buzz around the idea of Carlson being Donald Trump’s potential VP. The interviewer quickly dodges, noting that he’ll sleep on it.

Discussing candidates who’ve already dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, Spacey says, “It’s a little bit like jumping in the jacuzzi with a boner: you know it ain’t going to last forever. So I wasn’t surprised when Mike a-little-too-Pence-ive jumped out right away.”

Spacey praised Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley, while adding that Haley is “tough — she’s no doubt learned a thing or two by watching me.”

He goes on to reference his character infamously shoving journalist Zoe Barnes in front of a train.

“I think, in the end, we need someone in the White House who’s not afraid, like me — not afraid to push our country, or a journalist, in the right direction, if it comes to that.”

After Carlson thanks him for appearing, Spacey notes, “I only showed up because I was told I would get to be on X — the drug, not the platform. I was curious as to what Tucker on X might be like.”

“I have never tried that,” Carlson replies.

To which Spacey answers: “Well, you wouldn’t be the first guy to tell me you’d never tried that before.”

Oh boy.

You can watch the entire interview in the video at the top of this story.