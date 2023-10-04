Kevin Spacey says he was rushed to the hospital on Monday after suffering what he thought was a heart attack.

The actor, who was acquitted on sexual assault charges by a London jury in July, told a crowd of his experience at the Tashkent Film Fest in Uzbekistan.

“I was visiting a mausoleum and then we toured the Afrasiyab Museum,” Spacey said in video published Wednesday by TMZ. “And I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds.

“Now, everything turned out to be completely normal, and I am, of course, grateful that it’s not anything more serious.”

Spacey, whose career cratered after being accused by multiple men of sexual assault when they were underage, added that the scare made him think about “what we do what we can for the next generation.”

Said the “Usual Suspects” star: “It also made me take a moment and think to myself how fragile life is for all of us and how important it is that we come together, that we support each other, what we do what we can for the next generation.”

Earlier in the fest, according to TMZ, Spacey announced his imminent comeback.

Charges in his London trial included indecent assault, sexual assault and “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity,” with the potential of a life sentence in a British prison.

During the London trial, Spacey said he was a “big flirt” who made a “clumsy pass” at one accuser. He also said he was in shock that another would “stab me in the back” years later.

Late in 2022, the actor was found not liable in a civil lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp, The “Rent” star said Spacey made an aggressive, unwanted sexual advance in 1986, when he was only 14 and the “American Beauty” actor would have been 26.