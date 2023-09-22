The ruthless, decades-long sibling rivalry that inspired “Succession” is coming to a quiet close, as Rupert Murdoch hands the keys to Fox and News Corp to his eldest son Lachlan. But with the less-hands-on son taking over from the business and media legend, experts say this family saga is far from over.

Murdoch for decades was concerned about his successor, and long wanted one of his three children with his second wife — Elisabeth, Lachlan and James — to take over, at one point intentionally plunging them into a lengthy succession battle. Besides being the oldest son, Lachlan also had the advantage of sharing his father’s right-wing political ideology, and his heir-apparent status became clear in recent years as he ascended within Fox Corp.