Cardi B, Zara Larsson and Teyana Taylor to Guest Judge ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18

Ready, set, glow! “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is back with another star-studded lineup to join the search for the America’s next drag superstar.

Cardi B will join the judges’ table as the premiere guest judge, stunning the queens with her sass and stage presence. Mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison will all return to the panel alongside host RuPaul.

“In shady times let there be drag,” host RuPaul Charles said, ushering in Season 18 of the drag competition series.

The full line up of guest judges includes Teyana Taylor, Zara Larsson, Benny Blanco, Dove Cameron, Brooke Shields, Law Roach, Jamal Sims, Iman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Amy Taylor, Annaleigh Ashford, Danielle Pinnock, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Sherman and Leland.

The first trailer for the series teases a theme of light and darkness, or rather shade and sparkle. Last season the queens splashed into the competition where this season the queens look set to dazzle.

“Where there’s light, there’s bound to be shade,” the host teased, as the queens stirred up drama in the Werk Room.

Fourteen queens will fight their way to the top of the competition, including one drag mother-daughter duo, a former Britney Spears backup dancer and a drag rockstar.

The previously announced cast includes Athena Dion, Briar Blush, Ciara Myst, Darlene Mitchell, DD Fuego, Discord Addams, Jane Don’t, Juicy Love Dion, Kenya Pleaser, Mandy Mango, Mia Starr, Myki Meeks, Nini Coco and Vita VonTesse Starr. Each of the queens will prove to Ru that they have what it takes to be “America’s Brightest Drag Superstar.”

Watch the trailer here:

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 18 premieres on Friday, Jan. 2 on MTV., paired with new episodes of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.”