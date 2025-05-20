Carey Mulligan In Talks to Join Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ Film

Carey Mulligan is in talks to join Greta Gerwig’s “Narnia” film at Netflix, TheWrap has learned.

The “Narnia” film is due to shoot this year with a screenplay by Gerwig, who also directs and will be shooting with Imax cameras. The upcoming film is apparently based on the sixth novel of the series, “The Magician’s Nephew.”

Should the deal close, Mulligan will play the parent of Digory, one of the two children in the adventure film. Mulligan joins a cast which includes Emma Mackey and Meryl Streep, who is set to play Aslan, the talking lion who in the books is the King of Kings. Daniel Craigs is reportedly playing the role of the uncle.

Gerwig’s “Narnia,” an adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ beloved fantasy series, is set to be released in Imax theaters on Thanksgiving Day 2026, with the movie then hitting Netflix before Christmas.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

Netflix had no comment.