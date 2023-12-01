Carey Mulligan to Receive International Star Award at Palm Springs Film Awards

Carey Mulligan will receive the International Star Award, Actress at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Awards, the Palm Springs International Film Society announced on Friday.

The award will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 4 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, at the beginning of the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Mulligan, a two-time Oscar nominee for “An Education” and “Promising Young Woman,” will receive the award for her performance in Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” a Netflix release in which she plays actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, the wife of conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein (Cooper).

“In this historical and personal examination of famed composer Leonard Bernstein, Carey Mulligan measures both ends of true love – its extraordinary heights and intense lows – conveying a striking role as Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi in a statement.

Previous recipients of the International Star Award, Actress include Michelle Yeoh, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron.

Previously announced honorees for the 2024 film awards are Emma Stone from “Poor Things” (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Cillian Murphy from “Oppenheimer” (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor), Da’Vine Joy Randolph from “The Holdovers” (Breakthrough Performance Award), “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig (Director of the Year) and the Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Vanguard Award). Additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards are an annual fundraising event for the Palm Springs International Film Society, a nonprofit organization that presents two film festivals and the awards ceremony and runs year-round educational and cultural programs.