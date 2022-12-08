“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” returns this Friday, Dec. 9 with Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton singing “I Will Survive,” and TheWrap has an exclusive clip from the episode.

In the video, Hillary and Chelsea — whose “Gutsy” docuseries debuted on Apple TV+ in September, and who will be participating in TheWrap’s Power Women Summit next week — belt out the disco classic along with “The Amber Ruffin Show” host Amber Ruffin and actress Vanessa L. Williams.

Later, the Clintons and Ruffin also put their spin on Katy Perry’s empowerment anthem “Roar.”

Other upcoming pairings include Sandra Oh singing “Hungry Like the Wolf” with Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon and John Taylor, Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael singing “MMMBop,” as well as Method Man and former “SNL” regular Chris Redd teaming up for a Stevie Wonder song.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” a spinoff of James Corden’s hit segment on “The Late Late Show,” won its fifth consecutive Emmy in its category at this year’s Emmys.

The second half of Season 5 premieres on Dec. 9. All previous episodes are now streaming on Apple TV+.