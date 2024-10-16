Netflix’s ‘Carry-On’ Trailer Gives Us the Yuletide Action Movie We So Desperately Crave

Netflix’s “Carry-On” is now approaching.

The new thriller, directed by journeyman filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, stars Taron Egerton as a TSA agent who is being blackmailed by a very bad guy (played by Jason Bateman) into letting a suitcase slip through security.

The action movie debuts Dec. 13 on the streamer, and a brand-new trailer out Wednesday gives a taste of what to expect from this Christmastime thriller. Watch it below.

Sure, the trailer is brief, but it gives a sense of what fun will be in store this holiday season. Plus, Collet-Serra has directed several terrific thrillers that involve public transportation, including “Non-Stop” and “The Commuter,” so this is very much in his wheelhouse. And Egerton makes for a very sympathetic hero.

“Carry-On” also follows in the footsteps of “Die Hard,” “Lethal Weapon” (or pretty much anything screenwriter Shane Black wrote) and, more recently, “Silent Night,” in terms of action movies set during Christmas. There’s just something magical about bullets ricocheting through snow and somebody running at a full sprint while wearing a heavy sweater.

The cast also includes Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Logan Marshall-Green and Dean Norris. It was produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and features a score by “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” composer Lorne Balfe.

Christmas comes early when “Carry-On” hits Netflix on Dec. 13.