Great Scott! “Back to the Future: The Musical,” which is opening on Broadway this summer after a run in London, has found its Marty McFly in Casey Likes,cwho recently appeared in “Almost Famous: The Musical”. Where Likes goes … he doesn’t need roads.

Likes is joining a cast that includes Tony-winner Roger Bart as Doc Brown and Olivier nominee Hugh Coles as George McFly, both of whom are reprising their roles from the 2021 West End run of the show. (The show previously had a run in Manchester in 2020.) The London production won Best New Musical at the Laurence Olivier Awards. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

Based on the 1985 film, “Back to the Future: The Musical” features a book written by original screenwriter Bob Gale and a score by original composer Alan Silvestri, with lyrics by constant collaborator Glen Ballard. (Most recently, Silvestri, Ballard and “Back to the Future” director Robert Zemeckis collaborated on Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio.”)

The musical follows the same beats of the original movie, as a typical 1980s teen gets transported back to the 1950s and is forced to play matchmaker to his parents. Olly Dobson played the character in Manchester and on the West End, taking over a role originated by the great Michael J. Fox.

If you want a preview of the show, the official album is available wherever you stream music. And before you ask, yes, both of the immortal Huey Lewis and the News tunes, “Power of Love” and “Back in Time,” are a part of the soundtrack.

Gale, who has become the official overseer of all things “Back to the Future” (along with input from Zemeckis), announced the casting of Likes from Times Square, live on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” Talk about heavy.

“Back to the Future: The Musical” begins begins Broadway performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (which was the home of “Mamma Mia!” for many, many years). Your DeLorean is waiting.