Bleecker Street Acquires Domestic Rights to Casey Affleck Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’

Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. distribution rights to the sci-fi thriller “Slingshot,” directed by Mikael Håfström (“Evil,” “1408”), the company announced Wednesday. The psychological thriller stars Oscar-winner Casey Affleck, Emmy and Tony Award-winner Laurence Fishburne, and Emily Beecham.

Tomer Capone (“Fauda,” “The Boys”) and David Morrissey (“The Colour Room,” “The Walking Dead”) round out the rest of the cast.

“Slingshot” centers on an astronaut who struggles to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon, Titan. Bleecker Street is planning a nationwide theatrical release for the film this year.

The “Slingshot” screenplay was written by R. Scott Adams and Nathan Parker.

The film is a production of Astral Pictures in association with Bluestone Entertainment, Széchenyi Funds Ltd., and Filmsquad. Producers are Richard Saperstein, Istvan Major, and Beau Turpin.

The deal was brokered between Bleecker Street execs Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy, and the filmmakers’ reps at WME Independent. WME Independent is also handling international rights.

Up next, Bleecker Street heads into the Berlin Film Festival with two anticipated premieres: Julia von Heinz’s “Treasure,” starring Lena Dunham on Saturday, and David and Nathan Zellners’ “Sasquatch Sunset,” which premiered at Sundance.